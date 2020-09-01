2 more players opt out of contract with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

Two more players with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are going to take their chances on landing an NFL contract.

The Bombers announced Tuesday two more of their players have opted out of their CFL contracts after the 2020 season was dashed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Linebacker Jontrell Rocquemore and defensive tackle Christian Ringo were both released to pursue jobs in the NFL.

Neither player has played a single down in the CFL.

The 24-year-old Rocquemore signed with the blue and gold in February, while the 28-year-old Ringo just inked a contract back in June.

Rocquemore and Ringo are the 12th and 13th players from the Bombers to opt-out of their contracts so far.

Linebackers Mercy Maston and Thiadric Hansen, receiver/returner Janarion Grant, receivers Kenny Lawler, Deontez Alexander, Travin Dural, and Malcom Lewis, defensive lineman David Kenney, and defensive backs Ranthony Texada, Makinton Dorleant, and Isaiah Johnson are also now NFL free agents.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have the most players opting out so far with 23 players getting released to try their hand in the NFL.

The players released who were under contract for the 2021 season are expected to rejoin the club if they do not sign in the NFL.

The league and the players’ union negotiated an opt-out clause following the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.

