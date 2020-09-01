Rural Manitoba struggling with increased need for security, theft prevention

Send this page to someone via email

Things have changed for rural Manitoba, it seems.

Residents of rural communities have long touted their safety and ability to leave doors unlocked, but according to RCMP, that’s just not feasible in today’s world.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB that while there’s not necessarily an increase in rural crime as far as numbers are concerned, residents are increasingly concerned about businesses — such as the recent brazen theft at a power sports dealership in Île-des-Chênes, Man.

“Usually there’s a tie to drugs, or some kind of issue with people needing money to sustain a habit,” said Manaigre.

“Communities just around Winnipeg may see spikes in crime regarding people coming out from Winnipeg… They want certain items that they can basically take with them, sell, get some money to feed a habit.”

Manaigre says it may be “easier to go a half-hour outside of Winnipeg than try to hit a place in Winnipeg.”

Manaigre said police are focused on helping educate residents and business owners on the best ways to make themselves and their properties as safe as possible.



“We still have people in a lot of these areas that still believe crime’s not an issue where they live,” he said.

“Some people go to bed and still don’t even lock their doors. We have to engage everyone to be aware. That’s just the start, and from there you can look at technology to help — camera systems, alarm systems.

“If you can make it less attractive for some of these people, they may go elsewhere, so that’s what we want to focus on — educating people to make them less susceptible to crime.”

The province of Manitoba is also reaching out to rural Manitobans with a new online questionnaire that will help guide potential measures to combat rural crime.

“It will be critical to consult with law enforcement on this issue, but we want to hear from people in rural, northern and remote areas, as well as other Manitobans, about their experiences with crime so we can ensure the justice system responds to their needs,” Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said Monday.

Cullen said the province is looking into adopting legislation from other provinces that could amend laws related to trespassing and aimed at avoiding confrontations between landowners and trespassers in the rural area.

Minto-area farmer and president of the Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) organization Bill Campbell told 680 CJOB he sees theft problems as an example of the world changing, and not always for the better.

Campbell said he’s happy to see the government consulting Manitobans on addressing the issue.

“We’re really appreciative that they’ve taken this approach to try to deal with this situation, because it’s very alarming when this happens to you in your area,” he said.

“It used to be you’d see a strange vehicle and you’d welcome them, and now there’s that element of suspicion. It is a change in attitude, it is a change in your behaviour… It is a different world we live in now.”



Campbell said he’s seen a lot more farmers protecting their property lately, whether that means locking up gas tanks or machinery when they wouldn’t have previously done so, or setting up video surveillance or other security measures.

“Anything of value, seems like if it isn’t attached and bolted down, may be lost.

“It just is a real infringement on and violation of your rights and well-being and it can have quite a detriment.”

