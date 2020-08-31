School speed limits in force Sept. 1 in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The beginning of September marks the return of school zone speed limits in Saskatoon.

Starting Sept.1, the speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speed limits are in place around schools even on days they are not open, including statutory holidays.

Fines for speeding in school zones start at $170 along with three demerit points under SGI’s safe driver program.

School zone speed limits remain in effect until June 30.

City officials said the reduced speed limit gives pedestrians, cyclists and motorists more time to react in an unexpected situation.

U-turns are also banned in school zones and carries a fine of $90.

In the 2018-19 school year, Saskatoon police said officers handed out 2,305 summary offences for speeding in school zones and 354 tickets for U-turns.

Statistics for the 2019-20 school year have not yet been released by police.

