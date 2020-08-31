Health officials to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update Monday on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and public health measures.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

On Friday, Alberta recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. There were 44 people in hospital with COVID-19; seven of whom were in intensive care.

As of Friday, the total number of active cases across the province was 1,185, with 554 of those in the Edmonton zone.

However, Alberta’s capital was dropped from the province’s watch list on Friday, after being put under the watch classification on Aug. 17. Regions are added to the “watch” category when they have more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population. On Friday, Edmonton’s active cases per 100,000 population stood at 47.9.

Over the weekend, Order 33-2020 was issued, outlining that schools do not have to ensure physical distancing when students are seated at desks but that non-medical masks are mandatory inside schools for all staff, visitors and students between Grades 4 and 12 (in shared and common areas) when two metres of distance cannot be maintained.

It states:

“Despite Section 13 of this Order, an operator of a school does not need to ensure that students, staff members and visitors are able to maintain a minimum of two metres distance from every other person when a student, staff member or visitor is seated at desk or table:

a) Within a classroom or place where the instruction, course or program of study is taking place, and

b) Where the desks, tables and chairs are arranged in a manner:

To prevent persons who are seated from facing each other, and

To allow the greatest possible distance between seated persons.”

The order takes effect Aug. 31.

Hinshaw is expected to explain elements of Order 33-2020 during Monday’s media availability.