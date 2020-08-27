Menu

August 27 2020 6:21pm
01:28

‘I believe this is the right first step’: Hinshaw on Alberta’s return to school plan

Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses her opinion on Alberta’s return to school plan and whether she believes officials can avoid school closures.

