Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Union wants Calgary chicken processing plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: How the pandemic has changed the future of meat processing plants
WATCH ABOVE (June 14, 2020): Every Canadian workplace has felt the effect of COVID-19. Among the hardest hit are meat processing plants where outbreaks have infected hundreds of workers.

The union representing workers at the Sofina Foods/Lilydale poultry processing plant in Calgary is calling for the immediate closure of the plant following a COVID-19 outbreak.

An Alberta Health official confirms there had been 19 cases as of Friday and 18 of those cases are considered active.

The Calgary facility, which also had an outbreak in April, manufactures fresh chicken products and employs about 450 people.

An official with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 401, has called for the immediate closure of the facility until the outbreak has been contained and the workplace is safe.

A request for comment from Sofina Foods was not immediately returned.

READ MORE: Alberta beef plants nearly back to full capacity after COVID-19 outbreaks, but cattle backlog remains

Union president Thomas Hesse said Sofina advised it would cancel the second shift scheduled to work Friday after concern expressed by workers and the union.

Story continues below advertisement

“Health and government authorities, company officials, and union representatives have closely monitored this evolving situation,” Hesse said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, in spite of recent interventions, positive case numbers continue to increase. Whatever is being done is clearly not enough. The risk of spread is too high, and the possible costs are too grave.”

READ MORE: OHS report finds COVID-19 investigation at Cargill High River plant did not include worker representation

Hesse said there are no assurances that work scheduled for next week will be halted and workers have the right to refuse dangerous work.

Sofina Foods operates 16 plants across Canada.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19Calgary coronavirusCalgary COVID-19United Food and Commercial Workers unionAlberta COVID-19 outbreakCalgary COVID-19 outbreakCalgary processing plant COVID-19Local 401Sofina Foods/Lilydale poultry
Flyers
More weekly flyers