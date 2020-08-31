Kitchener man killed in collision in North Dumfries

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in North Dumfries over the weekend.

Police say a Hyundai Genesis was westbound on Roseville Road at around 6 p.m. when the vehicle went into a ditch before striking a hydro pole and landing upside down on its roof.

They say a 49-year-old Kitchener man was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say area residents were without hydro for several hours as a result of the collision.

They say the investigation continues and they are asking anyone with information to call traffic services at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement