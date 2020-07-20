Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in North Dumfries, Ont., crash that killed mother of 2

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 11:03 am
A 28-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash in North Dumfries, Ont.
A 28-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash in North Dumfries, Ont. The Canadian Press / Francis Vachon/File

Waterloo Regional Police say charges have been laid against a 28-year-old man following a single-vehicle crash in May that killed a mother of two.

The incident happened on Branchton Road in North Dumfries on May 24 at around 2:30 a.m.

Read more: Cambridge woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries

Police say the woman in the passenger seat was killed after the vehicle left the road and struck a tree and a fence before it went up in flames.

Friends later identified the victim as 28-year-old Karli Chomick of Cambridge and she leaves behind two young children.

Over $28,000 was raised for her children, a boy and girl, through an online campaign. All of the money will go toward supporting the children.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Richmond Hill woman re-arrested for impaired driving
Richmond Hill woman re-arrested for impaired driving

On Monday, police announced that the driver was charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Read more: Fatal crashes in Waterloo Region prompt new police safety initiative

Police said speed was believed to be a factor in the crash as well.

The man, who was not identified by police, was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingFatal CrashWaterloo Regional PoliceNorth DumfriesImpaired Driving Fatal CrashBranchton Roadnorth dumfries fatal crashBranchton Road fatal cashBranchton Road impaired drivingKarli ChomackKarli Chomack Cambridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers