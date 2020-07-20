Charges laid in North Dumfries, Ont., crash that killed mother of 2

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say charges have been laid against a 28-year-old man following a single-vehicle crash in May that killed a mother of two.

The incident happened on Branchton Road in North Dumfries on May 24 at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the woman in the passenger seat was killed after the vehicle left the road and struck a tree and a fence before it went up in flames.

Friends later identified the victim as 28-year-old Karli Chomick of Cambridge and she leaves behind two young children.

Over $28,000 was raised for her children, a boy and girl, through an online campaign. All of the money will go toward supporting the children.

On Monday, police announced that the driver was charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Police said speed was believed to be a factor in the crash as well.

The man, who was not identified by police, was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.