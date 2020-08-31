2 young people arrested for ‘alarming’ attack on 76-year-old Winnipeg woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a pair of suspects for a vicious attack that saw the 76-year-old victim left lying on the sidewalk for hours.

The major crimes unit began investigating on Aug. 7 after the senior was found lying on the ground in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue suffering serious injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene around 7:40 a.m. and discovered the victim had been suffering on the ground for two-and-a-half hours before anyone called for help.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition and treated for her wounds.

Investigators learned the victim had been randomly attacked by a pair of suspects — who later came back and assaulted her a second time while she was still lying on the ground.

“An incident like this is extremely alarming and traumatizing,” Const. Rachel Vertone said Monday. “This is a senior citizen who was on her way to her morning routine and was randomly assaulted — it was unprovoked, these suspects were unknown to her.”

“This is a traumatizing incident for this victim, for the victim’s family and her support systems as well as our officers dealing with this call.” Tweet This

Police released a photo from surveillance footage last Thursday showing two people they called “persons of interest” in connection to the attack.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault and robbery.