Crime

Suspects sought in attack on 76-year-old Winnipeg woman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 2:12 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in tracking down a pair of suspects in connection with an assault on a 76-year-old woman.

Police said the incident happened Aug. 7 around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue.

Their investigation determined that the senior was assaulted while walking in the area, then assaulted a second time shortly afterward while still injured on the ground.

It took two-and-a-half hours before someone called for help, police said.

Elderly man, woman attacked in violent break-in at Winnipeg seniors complex

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Trending Stories

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Violent Winnipeg weekend a combination of various factors
Violent Winnipeg weekend a combination of various factors

 

