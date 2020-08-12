Suspects sought in attack on 76-year-old Winnipeg woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in tracking down a pair of suspects in connection with an assault on a 76-year-old woman.

Police said the incident happened Aug. 7 around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue.

Their investigation determined that the senior was assaulted while walking in the area, then assaulted a second time shortly afterward while still injured on the ground.

It took two-and-a-half hours before someone called for help, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

