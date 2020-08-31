Man found dead inside vehicle after Kelowna shooting

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a week Kelowna RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city.

RCMP said they were called to Kelowna General Hospital Sunday around noon after a man sought medical treatment for apparent non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

RCMP searched his vehicle where they found the body of a deceased man.

His cause of death has not been disclosed, and his identity has not been released.

“The victim has indicated that the shooting occurred in the McCulloch area and officers are canvassing the area searching for evidence,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

This is the second incident of gun violence in recent days in the city.

Last Wednesday, a single shooter fired shots at two men in the parking lot of the Ramada Hotel.

The men were unhurt, and it’s believed the shooting was targeted.

Police later found an abandoned vehicle close by on Skeena Drive on Dilworth Mountain. The suspect wasn’t located.

Kelowna RCMP did not say if Sunday’s shooting is connected to the previous shootings.

The entrances to Kelowna General Hospital were taped off for some time with a heavy police presence visible in the area, but the scene has since been cleared.

Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone with information to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.