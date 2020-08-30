Squamish Nation closes offices amid multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Squamish Nation says it has temporarily closed its offices after “multiple” positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among nation members.

At least three known cases were diagnosed in the Capilano reserve and are members of the same household, said the nation in a post on its Facebook page.

“There is no need to panic. All of the patients are informed, isolated, and receiving care,” it said in a second post.

“As per public health protocols, all close contacts are already in isolation and are being tested.”

The nation said public health workers with Vancouver Coastal Health and the First Nations Health Authority were leading contact tracing and working with community leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the people who contracted the virus were Squamish Nation employees, prompting the precautionary closure of all nation offices.

2:03 B.C. First Nations communities faring better than average in the fight against COVID-19 B.C. First Nations communities faring better than average in the fight against COVID-19

Non-essential employees will work from home, and visitors will be barred from the buildings, the post says.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Please be kind and respect our fellow community members’ privacy,” it says.

“Don’t share names or other personal information, and don’t engage with rumours.”

With cases rising provincially, the Squamish Nation is asking its members to keep their social bubbles small, stay home as much as possible, stick to physical distancing and wear masks when they can not maintain distance.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus is asked to arrange for testing immediately and to self-isolate.