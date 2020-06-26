First Nations people have fared better than B.C. average in pandemic: Report

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) says First Nations people have fared better than the the provincial average when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

Health authorities across the province tested 5,434 First Nations people for COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and June, 14, 2020.

During that time 86 First Nations people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, 42 of whom live on reserve.

In total, 19 First Nations people were hospitalized, although no patients remain in hospital. There were three First Nations deaths and there are currently no active First Nations cases.

“The credit for this relative success must go to our First Nations leaders for implementing strong public health measures. Communities have made unnecessary travel extremely limited and postponed or cancelled larger gatherings that are central to their culture and way of live,” FNHA Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shannon McDonald said.

“The sacrifices made, some of them very difficult and painful, have paid off. The worst many had anticipated and feared did not happen.”

In April, the village of Alert Bay, on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, declared a local state of emergency and imposed a nightly curfew because of the coronavirus pandemic.

First Nations communities have presented unique challenges due to health care access in some remote communities and the combination of living on and off reserve.

The First Nations Health Authority is unique in Canada and allows for a link to provincial health information and data sets to First Nations client files. The COVID-19 testing database, held by B.C. Centre for Disease Control, was used to create First Nations-specific data to provide a clear picture of the number of First Nations people who have tested positive for COVID-19 – both on and off reserve.

McDonald says one of the main reasons Indigenous communities responded so well is because of the history with viruses.

“History is an ugly thing for many First nations communities. We have people alive and well who tell the stories of previous pandemics. Of Indian Hospitals. Of TB. Of losing people in those circumstances and losing control and that kind of response, that fear response, that internal memory, makes people extremely aware,” McDonald said.

Many Indigenous communities have been expressing concerns about welcoming visitors as the province moves into Phase 3.

A group of leaders has told the province they are hoping to keep travellers out of their communities until there is greater COVID-19 information sharing and screening non-residents to ensure travellers are not symptomatic or infected with the virus.

“The premier cannot forget our free, prior and informed consent over our territories, and that we have not given our consent to open up the province,” President of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Judith Sayers said.

“We will do what we need to in order to protect our people, and if there is an impasse, we need to talk. For us, it is people before economics.”