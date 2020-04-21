Coronavirus: Village of Alert Bay declares emergency, imposes curfew

The village of Alert Bay, on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, has declared a local state of emergency and imposed a nightly curfew because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to a cluster of cases on nearby Comorant Island, the state of emergency will remain in effect until April 24.
The curfew is in force from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alert Bay’s tsunami siren will sound at 9 p.m. each night to warn locals they have to return home.
Travel restrictions are also in place, with only essential trips to and from the island permitted.
The mayor of Alert Bay recently announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and believes he picked it up from a traveller who brought it to the island.
Local officials are also informing residents there will be no garbage or recycling pickup until further notice.
