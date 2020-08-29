55 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, one case linked to Brandon care home worker

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have identified 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 1,155, including:

• 31 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• five new cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

• 19 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The province says preliminary investigations show that 19 of the new cases are close contacts of previously-announced cases.

The province says a case previously identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region is a health-care worker from the Hillcrest Place personal care home in Brandon.

Health officials say the individual wore personal protective equipment and is self-isolating. As well, close contacts have been identified and the case investigation is continuing.

The province says while the risk is assessed to be low, the site has initiated outbreak protocols in an abundance of caution. This means the site is putting additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff, and is restricting visitation at the facility.

The site is moving to Critical (red) on the province’s pandemic response system.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate in Manitoba is 2.6 per cent.

The data also shows there are 444 known active cases and 693 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 14.

The province says due to data system upgrades this weekend, hospitalization and intensive care unit data are not available until Sunday.

Preliminary testing numbers show an additional 1,293 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 133,378.