Alberta reports 158 new COVID-19 cases Friday, no new deaths

There were 158 new cases and no new deaths related to the novel coronavirus reported in Alberta on Friday.

The new COVID-19 cases brought the total number of active cases to 1,185 across the province, with 554 of those in the Edmonton zone.

However, Alberta’s capital was dropped from the province’s watch list on Friday, after being put under the watch classification on Aug. 17. Regions are added to the “watch” category when they have more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

On Friday, Edmonton’s active cases per 100,000 population stood at 47.9.

The Calgary zone had 435 active cases, the North zone had 154, the South zone had 23, the Central zone had 21 and there were eight active cases from an unknown zone.

There were 44 people in hospital as a result of the virus as of Friday, with seven of those individuals in intensive care.

With no additional deaths reported on Friday, the total number of individuals who have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic remained at 237.

There have been a total of 13,476 confirmed COVID-19, with 12,054 of those cases being reported as recovered.

