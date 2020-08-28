Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

For the sixth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The overall case count of COVID-19 remains at 103 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 103 cases, only three are active.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 24,500 people have been tested for the virus to date — 100 more than were reported Thursday.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

