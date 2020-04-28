Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health reports second death related to COVID-19 complications

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 4:58 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 5:00 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports a second death related to COVID-19 complications.
Peterborough Public Health reports a second death related to COVID-19 complications. The Canadian Press

The health unit representing Peterborough and area reports a second death related to COVID-19 complications.

According to Peterborough Public Health’s daily situation report issued on Tuesday afternoon, an individual died earlier this month. However, the cause of death was “just determined” to be related to due COVID-19 complications. The individual was not identified.

The health unit stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, will have an update during a media conference on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 3 new outbreaks declared at Peterborough long-term care, retirement homes

The health unit reported the first death due to COVID-19 on April 12 after retired Peterborough school board psychologist George Dimitroff died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the health unit also reported three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 86 cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 3,713 people tested according to Tuesday’s report, 2,798 have been confirmed negative. Test results are still pending for 829 individuals, the health unit noted.

READ MORE: 1 patient remains in ICU with coronavirus at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Forty-two cases of the 86 have been declared resolved.

Earlier Tuesday, PRHC stated one patient remains in its intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The health unit notes institutional outbreaks also remain in effect at:

On Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 525 new coronavirus cases and an addtional 59 deaths.

 

