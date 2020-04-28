Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health reports second death related to COVID-19 complications

The health unit representing Peterborough and area reports a second death related to COVID-19 complications.
According to Peterborough Public Health’s daily situation report issued on Tuesday afternoon, an individual died earlier this month. However, the cause of death was “just determined” to be related to due COVID-19 complications. The individual was not identified.
The health unit stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, will have an update during a media conference on Wednesday.
The health unit reported the first death due to COVID-19 on April 12 after retired Peterborough school board psychologist George Dimitroff died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
On Tuesday, the health unit also reported three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 86 cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.
Of the 3,713 people tested according to Tuesday’s report, 2,798 have been confirmed negative. Test results are still pending for 829 individuals, the health unit noted.
Forty-two cases of the 86 have been declared resolved.
Earlier Tuesday, PRHC stated one patient remains in its intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The health unit notes institutional outbreaks also remain in effect at:
- Empress Gardens Retirement Residence on Charlotte St.
- Extendicare Lakefield on Fraser St. in Lakefield
- Peterborough Retirement Residence
- St. John’s Senior Centre on Water St.
- St. Joseph’s at Fleming on Brealey Drive
On Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 525 new coronavirus cases and an addtional 59 deaths.
