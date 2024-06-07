Woman whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 has house burn down

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer Neville-Lake, whose three children were killed by a drunk driver in 2015 and whose husband died by suicide two years ago, has had her eastern Ontario home burn down.

Neville-Lake told Global News that the urns with her children’s ashes were lost in the blaze.

She said she wasn’t at the house where she had been staying at the time of the fire and returned to find it up in flames.

A book of condolences sent to Neville-Lake after the horrific 2015 crash was also destroyed in the fire.

Her therapy dog survived.

3:32 Mother of 3 kids who were killed by drunk driver talks about her loss

A local fire official confirmed the blaze happened on Wednesday, but they did not have further information as to the cause or circumstances surrounding the incident.

Neville-Lake said the cause is under investigation.

In 2015, her three young children were killed in a drunk driving crash in Vaughan, Ont. caused by Marco Muzzo.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the collision.

The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also badly injured.

Jennifer’s husband Edward Lake died by suicide in 2022 and was found deceased the day after Father’s Day.

Muzzo pleaded guilty and served time in prison before being granted full parole in February 2021.