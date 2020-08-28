Ottawa adds 17 coronavirus cases heading into weekend

Ottawa’s coronavirus case count rose by 17 on Friday, ending a relatively busy week for new COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has reported 95 new cases of the virus locally since Monday, bringing the local total number of cases to 2,910 as of Friday.
The number of active cases of the virus has also been on the rise all week, with OPH now reporting 193 ongoing COVID-19 cases in the city.
Thirteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, two of whom are in intensive care.
There were no new deaths linked to the virus and no new coronavirus outbreaks reported on Friday.
