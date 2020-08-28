Menu

Health

Ottawa adds 17 coronavirus cases heading into weekend

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 4:34 pm
Ottawa Public Health added 95 new coronavirus cases to the local total over the course of the past week.
Ottawa Public Health added 95 new coronavirus cases to the local total over the course of the past week. EPA photo

Ottawa’s coronavirus case count rose by 17 on Friday, ending a relatively busy week for new COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has reported 95 new cases of the virus locally since Monday, bringing the local total number of cases to 2,910 as of Friday.

Read more: University of Ottawa to open coronavirus testing site on campus this fall

The number of active cases of the virus has also been on the rise all week, with OPH now reporting 193 ongoing COVID-19 cases in the city.

Thirteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, two of whom are in intensive care.

There were no new deaths linked to the virus and no new coronavirus outbreaks reported on Friday.

