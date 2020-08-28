Menu

Health

University of Ottawa to open coronavirus testing site on campus this fall

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 10:16 am
A University of Ottawa exterior sign.
A University of Ottawa exterior sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The University of Ottawa says it will be the first institution of its kind in Ontario to open a COVID-19 assessment centre for students.

The on-campus centre, set to open in early September, will at first only be accessible to uOttawa staff, students and faculty of the university.

The testing site will be located within Block D at 200 Lees Ave., with free parking available to visitors.

Read more: Drive-thru coronavirus testing site planned for Ottawa’s RCGT Park

The assessment centre will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will run for six months with the possibility of extension based on need.

Coronavirus testing will be appointment-based and will be limited to 50 people per day in the first few weeks.

“Once the centre is up and running at full capacity, the hope is that the uOttawa assessment centre will also help lighten the load carried by other testing facilities in the city,” uOttawa president Jacques Frémont said in a statement.

The university is expecting roughly two-thirds of its researchers and 5,000 students with in-person learning requirements to be on campus this fall, with a “small number” of faculty and staff members as well, according to a release.

Doug Ford urges university students not to party, cites the U.S. as a 'terrible example'
Doug Ford urges university students not to party, cites the U.S. as a ‘terrible example’
