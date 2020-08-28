15 years after woman’s body found near Guelph, police no closer to solving ‘suspicious’ death

Send this page to someone via email

Her body was found covered in a sleeping bag in the woods near a rest stop east of Guelph, Ont. and 15 years later police still don’t even know the woman’s name.

On Aug. 28, 2005, she was found near the rest area on Highway 7 between Guelph and the small community of Rockwood.

Wellington County OPP say her death is considered suspicious.

They believe she was dragged into the woods one month before her body was found underneath a “Woods” brand sleeping bag.

OPP investigators are marking 15 years since the discovery by urging anyone with information about her death to come forward.

“We strongly believe there are people who know what happened to the victim in this case,” said Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor.

The woman was about 25 to 45 years old, five-foot-six and weighed about 130 pounds.

An autopsy showed no recent injuries, but several previous injuries that despite having healed would have left her with a visible facial deformity.

This includes a broken left cheek, nose and left eye socket. She also lost two upper teeth on the left front, which were replaced with a partial plate.

Police said they didn’t find any personal jewelry or identification, but they know the clothes she was wearing was purchased in the Montreal area.

The OPP have released several artist renderings of the woman over the years. They have also produced a video to help them jog the memory of anyone who could have information.

The #OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is hoping your tip can help close an unsolved homicide in Wellington County. In 2005, the body of an unidentified victim was discovered near Rockwood. This case has lasted 15 years. Your tip could ensure there won't be a 16th year. ^dr pic.twitter.com/Yjl2dcX6Ed — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 28, 2020

“If a member of the public has any information, no matter how small, that could be the difference in bringing this case to a resolution,” Gaynor said, adding that the OPP never closes an unsolved homicide.

“An investigator is always assigned and the file is considered active until it is resolved. Our investigators will follow all leads and tips, and make use of all information put forward on any case.”

Anyone with information into this investigation can call their local police service or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.