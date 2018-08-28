Woman’s identity still a mystery 13 years after remains discovered near Guelph

Wellington County OPP are renewing their call for assistance in identifying a woman whose remains were found 13 years ago Tuesday in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

The discovery was made on Aug. 28, 2005 in the wooded part of a rest area on Highway 7 between Rockwood and Guelph.

Investigators believe the woman had been dragged into the wooded area about a month before the body was discovered, police said.

A “Woods” brand sleeping bag was placed over her.

“In spite of numerous tips from the public and extensive media coverage over the years, the identity of this woman and her killer remains unknown,” said OPP Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor.

The woman was approximately 25-45 years old, about five-feet-six-inches tall, weighed about 130 pounds and she had light brown hair.

Police said she had previously suffered a broken left cheek, nose, and left eye socket some time in her life that left her with a “visible facial deformity.”

She had also lost two upper teeth on the left front and wore a two-tooth, partial plate.

No personal jewelry or identification was found, but the clothing she was wearing at the time was purchased in the Montreal area.

“We are confident family members, friends, former colleagues or someone with knowledge of her past injuries can come forward to assist with this complex investigation,” Gaynor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.