Halifax police are still investigating Donald David Snelgrove’s murder, 20 years later

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marks 20 years since Donald David Snelgrove was murdered in Halifax, and police say they are still investigating.

On Aug. 21, 2000, at around 1:20 p.m., police found Snelgrove dead in the living room of his apartment on Windsor Street.

Police say Snelgrove had been assaulted before he died, with the assault contributing to his death.

Read more: Police continue to investigate murder of Jonathan Reader in Halifax

Investigators say Snelgrove was allegedly assaulted three days prior to his death, on Romans Avenue in Halifax around 9 p.m.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen Snelgrove’s 1988 grey Plymouth Reliant in the area on Aug. 18, 2000.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” a news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Police say investigators believe there are people who have information that would help solve the case.

Snelgrove’s murder is a part of the N.S. Department of Justice’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who might be responsible for the murder.