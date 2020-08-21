Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police are still investigating Donald David Snelgrove’s murder, 20 years later

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 9:35 am
Halifax Regional Police

Friday marks 20 years since Donald David Snelgrove was murdered in Halifax, and police say they are still investigating.

On Aug. 21, 2000, at around 1:20 p.m., police found Snelgrove dead in the living room of his apartment on Windsor Street.

Police say Snelgrove had been assaulted before he died, with the assault contributing to his death.

Read more: Police continue to investigate murder of Jonathan Reader in Halifax

Investigators say Snelgrove was allegedly assaulted three days prior to his death, on Romans Avenue in Halifax around 9 p.m.

Trending Stories

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen Snelgrove’s 1988 grey Plymouth Reliant in the area on Aug. 18, 2000.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” a news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Read more: Tyrone Oliver’s homicide still under investigation 20 years later

Police say investigators believe there are people who have information that would help solve the case.

Snelgrove’s murder is a part of the N.S. Department of Justice’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who might be responsible for the murder.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHomicideMurderhalifax policeMurder InvestigationRewardWindsor StreetHalifac Regional PoliceDonald David Snelgrove
Flyers
More weekly flyers