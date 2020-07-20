Tyrone Oliver’s homicide still under investigation 20 years later

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marks 20 years since Tyrone Oliver was found with gunshot wounds at a Halifax basketball court, and police are still investigating the homicide.

At 11:08 p.m. on July 20, 2000, police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Creighton Street.

Officers located 20-year-old Oliver at a basketball court, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later that night at the hospital.

Around the same time and in the same area, police responded to two stabbings and an assault, believed to be connected to the homicide.

Halifax police say no one has been charged in relation to Oliver’s homicide.

Spokesperson Cst. Dylan Jackman said in an email that investigators review unsolved case files on an ongoing basis to look for ways to uncover new leads.

Jackman said investigators believe there are people who have information about the homicide that they haven’t shared with police.

“With the passage of time, we hope that they may be in a place in their lives where they want to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” Jackman’s email read.

Oliver’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which could offer cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for Oliver’s homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Oliver’s murder to contact police at 902-490-5016.

