Police continue to investigate murder of Jonathan Reader in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marks the 15th anniversary of the murder of Jonathan Reader, who was found unconscious on Aug. 7, 2005 and died a short time later from his injuries.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Radcliffe Drive and Dunbrack Street and found 19-year-old Reader unconscious in the roadway.

He was then transported to hospital, where he died.

Read more: Police continue to investigate murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore in Dartmouth

“The autopsy determined that Jonathan was the victim of a homicide inflicted by blunt force trauma and investigators believe the incident occurred at the location where he was found,” police said in a statement.

Investigators said they determined that Reader had been in downtown Halifax at the Pacifico Bar and Grill with some friends and left at approximately 2 a.m. in the company of a woman.

Story continues below advertisement

Reader was last seen at approximately 3:20 a.m. walking alone on Dutch Village Road in the direction of Lacewood Drive in Halifax.

1:07 Teen arrested in connection with Halifax homicide Teen arrested in connection with Halifax homicide

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Jonathan’s murder and we hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” said police.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

We ask anyone with information about Jonathan’s murder to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Reader’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

Callers should contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090.