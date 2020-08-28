Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Cancellation of extracurricular sports, arts in Quebec schools sparks backlash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2020 1:21 pm
A COVID-19 information sign is shown on a fence as schools reopen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as the pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A COVID-19 information sign is shown on a fence as schools reopen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as the pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is trying to calm people down after postponing all extracurricular school activities outside of designated classroom bubbles due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The directive sparked backlash on Thursday, which marked the start of the academic year. The decision also limits several specific academic programs and concentrations.

An online petition against the government’s decision had collected 43,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

Read more: Quebec lowers isolation period for confirmed coronavirus cases to 10 days

In an open letter sent to the media, Roberge said the “the central issue” of the start of the school year is to “detect, isolate and effectively contain” cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The health measures could be reviewed in a few weeks if the return to class goes well, he said.

“(If) the start of the school year has little effect on the epidemiological picture, we will be able to offer flexibility, which will allow schools currently unable to set up their usual offer to do so,” he said.

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
