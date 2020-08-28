2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Nova Scotia on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting two additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Both of the new cases are located in the province’s northern health zone and are related to a previously reported case, health officials said in a press release.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,058 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 74,920.

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

As of Friday, 1,013 people are considered to be recovered.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause