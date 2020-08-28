Menu

Health

2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Nova Scotia on Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 12:50 pm
Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities
There's growing uncertainty around the province’s mandated COVID-19 tests for university students. Every student arriving in Nova Scotia must receive three tests during their isolation period. As Graeme Benjamin reports, those who arrived before the announcement have felt left in the dark.

Nova Scotia is reporting two additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Both of the new cases are located in the province’s northern health zone and are related to a previously reported case, health officials said in a press release.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,058 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 74,920.

READ MORE: Antigonish student fined $1,000 after not self-isolating

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to further loosen restrictions on long-term care homes


As of Friday, 1,013 people are considered to be recovered.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
