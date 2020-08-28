Ontario reports 122 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths; total cases at 41,935

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 122 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 41,935.

Friday’s case count is an increase from Thursday, which saw 118 new cases. It is also the highest case count reported in the last week.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,809 as six new deaths were reported. This is the largest single-day increase in deaths since July 17.

Meanwhile, 38,023 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 83 from the previous day.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 32, Peel Region with 27, Ottawa with 17 and York Region with 15.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Today, Ontario is reporting 122 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed more than 31,800 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 28, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

19,632 people are male — an increase of 52 cases.

21,006 people are female — an increase of 70 cases.

2,728 people are 19 and under — an increase of 18 cases.

13,122 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 59 cases.

12,505 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 31 cases.

7,490 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 15 cases.

6,085 people are 80 and over — a decrease of one case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,884,169 tests for the virus so far. This is up 31,823 tests from the previous day. There are 30,512 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 61 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 13 from the previous day), with 18 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and 12 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the previous day. There are nine current outbreaks in homes, which also remains unchanged. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently zero active cases among long-term care residents and 19 active cases among staff.

