Comments

Traffic

Woman dead and man injured after 5-vehicle crash in Pickering, OPP say

By Nick Westoll Global News
The five-vehicle crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 7 in Pickering, OPP say.
The five-vehicle crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 7 in Pickering, OPP say.

A 65-year-old woman has died and a 35-year-old man has been injured after a five-vehicle crash in Pickering Thursday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Highway 7 at Sideline 26 road, east of North Road, at around 4:45 p.m.

The spokesperson said a westbound vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting four vehicles.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Police reported the woman died at the scene and the man had to be airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by Ornge air ambulance after paramedics took him to Markham Stouffville Hospital. In an update Thursday evening, it was reported the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators closed the road for several hours in order to gather evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of Thursday evening.

Anyone in the area with information or dashcam video was asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

