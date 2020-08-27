Menu

Crime

Manitoba man faces 67 charges in sexual abuse case involving 11 boys in Lynn Lake

By Shane Gibson Global News
File photo of an RCMP cruiser.
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. File/ Global News

A man from Lynn Lake, Man., is facing dozens of charges after police allege he sexually abused a number of boys dating back to 2017 after grooming them with rewards of money, alcohol, drugs and other items.

RCMP began investigating July 23 after hearing reports an area man was sexually exploiting boys in the area.

Police say investigators found out the man was having young boys, all under the age of 16, over to his house — breaching a court imposed condition.

Read more: Man drowns after boat capizes on northern Manitoba lake

A 52-year-old man was quickly arrested for sexual assault, sexual interference, and other related offences, police said.

Police now say the investigation has uncovered 11 male victims, all under the age of 16, who have told police they’ve been victims of sexual abuse from 2017 to the present.

Officers have since raided the suspect’s home, where police say “numerous items of evidentiary value” were seized.

“What occurred in this small community is devastating,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“The RCMP, along with external partners, are ensuring that support is being provided to all of the young victims.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP looking for bank robber dressed like 'Walter White'

“Providing gifts is a common way offenders groom their young victims, it’s very important that parents are aware of this tactic and speak to their children about grooming.”

Arnold Collier is facing 67 criminal charges in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.

Police say while investigators are confident they’ve located all victims, they are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has information to contact Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-8862 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP Manitoba Winnipeg crime Child Exploitation Lynn Lake Arnold Collier Lynn Lake Sexual Abuse
