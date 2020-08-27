Manitoba RCMP looking for bank robber dressed like ‘Walter White’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Manitoba say they aren’t looking for Walter White, but they are seeking a bank-robbery suspect dressed just like the meth-cooking TV science teacher from AMC’s hit show, Breaking Bad.

On Thursday, RCMP shared security camera images of a man who robbed a bank in Landmark, a small community about 30 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

He entered the bank about 10 a.m. on Wednesday with a note on a whiteboard demanding cash, police said.

The man was wearing a white suit, respirator-style mask, gloves and a dark baseball hat.

Walter White, played by actor Bryan Cranston, wore a similar getup while making drugs on the popular television show.

The man walked out of the bank two minutes later with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-433-7433.

