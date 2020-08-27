Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP looking for bank robber dressed like ‘Walter White’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Landmark, Man. Wednesday.
RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Landmark, Man. Wednesday. RCMP Handout

Police in Manitoba say they aren’t looking for Walter White, but they are seeking a bank-robbery suspect dressed just like the meth-cooking TV science teacher from AMC’s hit show, Breaking Bad.

On Thursday, RCMP shared security camera images of a man who robbed a bank in Landmark, a small community about 30 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Read more: Customer, security guard stop Winnipeg bank robber

He entered the bank about 10 a.m. on Wednesday with a note on a whiteboard demanding cash, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was wearing a white suit, respirator-style mask, gloves and a dark baseball hat.

Read more: Former Winnipeg TV anchor sentenced to 18 months in Alberta for bank robberies

Walter White, played by actor Bryan Cranston, wore a similar getup while making drugs on the popular television show.

The man walked out of the bank two minutes later with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-433-7433.

Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery
Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPBreaking BadlandmarkWalter Whitebank robbedhazmat suitManitoba Bank Robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers