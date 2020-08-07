Menu

Man drowns after boat capizes on northern Manitoba lake

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 4:08 pm
A man drowned in Hughes Lake in northern Manitoba.
A man drowned in Hughes Lake in northern Manitoba. Getty Images
A 59-year-old man is dead after a boat capsized on Hughes Lake in northern Manitoba Wednesday night.
Lynn Lake RCMP said the boat, which contained three people, had capsized on the lake, which is located on Black Sturgeon First Nation, and that one of its occupants was unconscious.

The other two occupants, both 24-year-old men, helped pull the victim out of the water and onto the shore.

The man was pronounced dead by EMS after attempts at medical assistance were unsuccessful.

Police said no life jackets were in use at the time of the incident, but alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

RCMPDrowningRCMP Manitobaboat capsizedManitoba drowninglynn lake rcmpBlack Sturgeon First NationHughes Lake
