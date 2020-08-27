RCMP academy phase-in plan seeing successful results

Send this page to someone via email

Training at the RCMP academy, Depot Division was able to resume on June 12th, 2020 after having to shut down in March due to COVID-19.

The first troop of cadets arrived back at the academy in late May, where they underwent a mandatory 14-day isolation period. The depot has announced that since the resumption of training, three troops have graduated and 78 new constables have been posted across Canada.

The RCMP academy has been working with national, provincial, and RCMP health officials to create a phase-in plan for troops and have put new safety measures in place.

Depot Division remains closed to visitors and continues to have many on staff working from home.

“This is a very fluid situation that is being assessed continually. The graduated approach to training allows for the appropriate monitoring as we endeavour to introduce more troops,” assistant commander Jas Breton, the commanding officer of the division, said in a press release.

In July, several more troops were brought back to resume training.

The academy said eight troops are currently in training and one is self-isolating before being brought back in.

