Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan bids farewell to its RCMP commanding officer

By Thomas Piller Global News
Mark Fisher was sworn in as the commanding officer of RCMP in Saskatchewan at an official ceremony in May 2019.
Mark Fisher was sworn in as the commanding officer of RCMP in Saskatchewan at an official ceremony in May 2019. File / Global News

Monday was the last day for Saskatchewan RCMP’s commanding officer, Mark Fisher.

In a little over two years, he implemented a community familiarization program for all new members at detachments across the province to increase their knowledge and connection with the community.

Read more: Saskatchewan police oversight agency should be Indigenous-led: provincial justice minister

Fisher was recently awarded the Order of Merit for achievements in policing by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.

He is leaving to be the new deputy chief of the Oak Bay Police Department on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, effective Sept. 1.

Fisher is a 25-year veteran who previously served as the chief constable of Oak Bay from 2011 to 2013. He also served as the officer in charge and detachment commander at various detachments with the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oak Bay police board announced in March that current deputy chief Ray Bernoties will be appointed as the new chief constable effective Sept. 1.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the search for Fisher’s replacement is still ongoing.

Saskatchewan unveils police reform bill that allows public oversight into deaths in custody
Saskatchewan unveils police reform bill that allows public oversight into deaths in custody
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPOak BayMark Fishercommanding officerlast dayOak Bay Police DepartmentOak Bay BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers