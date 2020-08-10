Saskatchewan bids farewell to its RCMP commanding officer

Send this page to someone via email

Monday was the last day for Saskatchewan RCMP’s commanding officer, Mark Fisher.

In a little over two years, he implemented a community familiarization program for all new members at detachments across the province to increase their knowledge and connection with the community.

Fisher was recently awarded the Order of Merit for achievements in policing by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.

He is leaving to be the new deputy chief of the Oak Bay Police Department on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, effective Sept. 1.

Fisher is a 25-year veteran who previously served as the chief constable of Oak Bay from 2011 to 2013. He also served as the officer in charge and detachment commander at various detachments with the RCMP.

The Oak Bay police board announced in March that current deputy chief Ray Bernoties will be appointed as the new chief constable effective Sept. 1.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the search for Fisher’s replacement is still ongoing.

