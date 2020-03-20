Coronavirus: RCMP considers suspending academy training

Send this page to someone via email

Despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the RCMP Depot Division in Regina, academy training might be suspended.

“RCMP Depot Division continues to work closely with provincial and national health agencies to monitor and respond to the situation,” RCMP said in media release sent on Thursday.

“All options are under consideration at this time, including the suspension of training.”

RCMP said it has protocols and procedures in place to deal with different types of health situations, including COVID-19.

Since March 13, the RCMP Academy has been closed to visitors. All public events at the academy have been postponed including the RCMP Charity Ball, the YQR VetRun and all tours.

“We are continually assessing those processes and ensuring our continuity plans are updated and in place,” the media release read.

RCMP is also encouraging any of their employees to work from home if possible.

