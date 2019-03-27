RCMP training program sparks passion for policing in high school students

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, as dozens of high school students from across Canada get a lesson in RCMP training in the hopes of one day earning their red serge.

Jacob Kelk is a Grade 12 student from Ottawa. He was one-of-31 students selected for the National Youth Engagement Week at the RCMP Academy Depot Division. The week-long program gives aspiring Mounties a glimpse into the life of a cadet.

“I’ve always had an interest and passion for policing,” Kelk said. “As an officer, [I want to] be there for people on the worst day of their lives.”

Kelk says his passion for law enforcement grew from his devotion to his community.

“I love to volunteer with different organizations, whether it be First Nations [or people] with mental health disabilities,” said Kelk, adding he wants to be someone that community members can turn to for help.

Aside from training in drills, driving, fitness and firearms, students are taking their learning inside the classroom. The focus for Wednesday’s lesson: forensics identification.

“[Forensics] interested me on how much it can actually help the case and help the courts,” said Grade 12 student Mekenzie Vinbynen. “It’s interesting to see how much that step-by-step process they require to make the court case.”

The week also gives students a chance to bond with cadets currently in the RCMP Academy, helping them pick up on key aspects of the job.

“I’ve learned communication and discipline are two really big parts of policing,” Kelk said. “At the end of the day, you’re coming to a crime scene and people are looking at you for answers.”

Corporal Denis Simard, a supervisor for this week’s program, says it takes a special kind of person to become a Mountie.

“We do it because we care,” said Simard. “To see [these high school students] having that same feeling, that same mentality, there’s just no price on that.”

The program is in its third year and Simard says each time it draws more and more promising candidates. Plans are in the works to offer the training sessions twice a year, instead of only once, after they had to turn down nearly 3000 applicants.