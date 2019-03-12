Surrey students, RCMP officers to take part in anti-bullying flash mob

1,400 kids from the Surrey School District are taking to the fields on Wednesday afternoon to perform in an anti-bullying flash mob.

The flash mob is being organized by Surrey resident Sean Bindra, who said he was inspired by his own experiences being bullied in school.

For him, dance — and especially Bollywood dance — was a powerful tool for positivity.

“Dance has the power to bring everybody together. It doesn’t matter what your ethnicity is, what your age is, what your body type is — even what your dancing level is. I think dancing is something that’s very universal and brings happiness. It’s a non-competitive and positive atmosphere,” Bindra said.

“And I think it’s really beautiful to see everyone moving in unison, and performing together like a family.”

Bindra said the flash mob, which is in its fifth year, lets students to come together in a way that normally can’t happen.

“It’s something that’s very new to them. When we look at seven different schools, and the youth that go to all these different schools, it’s very rare that a lot of these students would be interacting with each other or working together towards a common goal.”

Bindra said this year’s bhangra-fusion flash mob will include some special guests: 10 Surrey RCMP police officers who have learned the moves and will join the kids in dancing.

“They’re viewed as role models in our community, especially among the youth,” Bindra said. “And for me it’s always been important to make this initiative very memorable and positive for the youth that participate. So I thought it would be real cool to have real life superheroes involved — which are the police officers.”

In past years, he’s brought on BC Lions players, much to the delight of students.

Bindra has always taken inspiration from Bollywood and bhangra music for the flashmob. He said that’s because Surrey — and Delta, where the flash mob has previously been held — has a large South Asian population, and he wants the students to be able to relate to the music and celebrate their diversity.

The flash mob will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey. Students from Tamanawis Secondary School, Beaver Creek Elementary, Boundary Park Elementary, Cougar Creek Elementary, J.T. Brown Elementary, Martha Jane Norris Elementary, and Kwantlen Polytechnic University will be involved.