Hamilton man arrested following numerous voyeurism complaints

Hamilton police have made an arrest following a rash of voyeurism complaints in Stoney Creek.
Police say investigators had been looking into a number of complaints from residents in the area of Hunter Estates Park over the last two weeks about an individual engaging in voyeurism.
Police say the suspect was allegedly trespassing, late at night, onto private properties and peeking into unobstructed windows.
The East End Division Criminal Investigation Branch arrested a resident in the neighbourhood Thursday.
Richard Delong, 43, of Hamilton has been charged with two counts of voyeurism.
Based on the details of the investigation, police believe there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward.
<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d23258.988917588664!2d-79.73313286201676!3d43.22262578818357!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x882ca242d18c6225%3A0x41e7ef8f431e67a5!2sHunter%20Estates%20Park!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sca!4v1598558760610!5m2!1sen!2sca” width=”600″ height=”450″ frameborder=”0″ style=”border:0;” allowfullscreen=”” aria-hidden=”false” tabindex=”0″></iframe>
Comments