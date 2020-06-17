Menu

Crime

Hamilton man charged in sexual assault investigations that date back to 2011

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 17, 2020 5:10 pm
A Hamilton man faces a number of charges in a sexual assault investigation.
A Hamilton man faces a number of charges in a sexual assault investigation. Hamilton Police Service

An investigation into three separate sexual assaults in West Hamilton has ended in the arrest of a Hamilton, Ont., man.

Hamilton police say between April 29 and July 26 of 2019, two women were allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who had entered their homes.

The investigation led police to reopen a 2011 unsolved break and enter investigation where a woman was sexually assaulted in her home.

READ MORE: Man arrested after shots fired in broad daylight: Hamilton police

Detectives also discovered multiple incidents of voyeurism where women were allegedly recorded without their knowledge.

Police say 40-year-old Dennis Rhodes has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, voyeurism and other offences.

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone who may have information to contact police.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, find local resources or help here

More details on man charged with sexual assault against girl met online
