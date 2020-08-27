Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Toronto Raptors game postponed amid boycott over police brutality: AP source

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2020 1:52 pm
More NBA playoffs games to be boycotted as a response to police brutality in the U.S.
WATCH ABOVE: Manager of SB Nation’s Raptors HQ Daniel Reynolds gives more insights about NBA players potentially boycotting the playoffs as a result of ongoing racial injustices and police brutality the U.S.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Toronto Raptors’ playoff game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night has been postponed in the aftermath of a weekend police shooting in Wisconsin, but the NBA says its post-season will resume, sources tell The Associated Press.

The sources say the NBA postponed all three of its playoff games at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in Florida.

Read more: NBA to reportedly resume games after brief boycott over police brutality

The NBA also postponed three games Wednesday following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to take the court for their contest against the Orlando Magic.

NBA players are protesting social injustice in the aftermath of the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis., about 65 kilometres south of Milwaukee.

Read more: Evander Kane calls out NHL for inaction on racism, says games should be postponed

All NBA games are being played without fans and players are separated from the general public at Walt Disney World during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors Black Lives Matter NBA Playoffs Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors playoffs Jacob Blake NBA protest Toronto raptors playoff game postponed
