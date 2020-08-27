Manitoba reports 1 new coronavirus death, outbreak declared at Brandon personal care home

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba health officials reported one new death from COVID-19 Thursday and 22 new cases, as another outbreak has been declared at a personal care home in the province.

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, said the virus’ latest victim is a woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region. He said her death linked to an ongoing outbreak at the Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach.

It’s the second now associated with the Bethesda Place care home, which declared an outbreak after a resident tested positive for the virus Aug. 17.

Since then several more cases have since been linked to the Steinbach care home, including the death of another a woman in her 90s which was reported earlier this week.

The new cases reported Thursday include three people in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health region, nine in the Prairie Mountain Health region, six in the Southern Health region, and four in Winnipeg.

They bring the province’s total number of confirmed and probable cases since March to 1,064. As of Thursday Manitoba had 407 active cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.

Roussin said investigations have found seven of the cases are linked to close contacts of previously-announced cases, and additional case investigations are ongoing. He has previously said there is evidence of community transfer in both Brandon and Winnipeg.

So far, 14 people have died, and 643 people have recovered from the virus.

The news comes Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon also reported an outbreak of COVID-19 Thursday after a staff member tested positive, Prairie Mountain Health CEO Penny Gilson confirmed.

Gilson said there have been no other cases linked to the one at the facility and the outbreak is being declared out of an abundance of caution.

The move means the site is putting in additional measures to reduce the risk to residents and staff and is restricting visitations, Gilson added.

“The individual wore protective personal equipment and is self-isolating,” Gilson said in a statement. “Close contacts have been identified and the case investigation is continuing.”

Health officials reported 25 new cases in Manitoba Wednesday.

–More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.