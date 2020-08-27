New Westminster police seek more possible victims after alleged sexual assault during massage

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster police are looking for possible additional victims after arresting a masseur for an alleged sexual assault.

A New Westminster woman was receiving a massage at the Healthland Clinic in the 500-block of 6th Street in July when a man performing the massage allegedly assaulted her, police said Thursday.

Police arrested the man, who has since been released. Charges of sexual assault being recommended to Crown counsel, police said.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

“It is important to know, if you have been a victim of sexual assault, you will be heard, and we will ensure you are offered resources and ongoing support.”

Surrey RCMP said they arrested a man on allegations he sexually assaulted two women while providing massage treatment at a Healthland Clinic on King George Blvd. in Surrey back in February.

New Westminster police said the suspect in that case has been released from custody with conditions for an upcoming court appearance.

The Healthland Clinic’s website describes it as a “one-stop clinic” for massage, chiropractic, RMT and bodywork therapies.

— With files from Simon Little