Belleville man threatened with a knife by a stranger sleeping on his couch: police

A 40-year-old Belleville woman has been charged after she was allegedly found sleeping on a stranger’s couch and threatening the homeowner with a knife.

On Wednesday at 11 p.m., a man living on Holloway Street woke up and found a woman sleeping on his couch, according to Belleville police.

When he woke her up, she refused to leave and pulled out a knife.

After being threatened by her, the man left his home and called police.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the woman was still in the home.

She was arrested and charged with unlawfully in a dwelling house, possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

According to Belleville police, she was expected to be held for a bail hearing on Thursday.