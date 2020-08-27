Menu

Crime

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in East Vancouver

By John Copsey Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 7:12 am
Yellow police tape cordons off an area near Parker Street in East Vancouver where police negotiators attempted to coax an allegedly armed individual into giving himself up peacefully on Wednesday night.
Yellow police tape cordons off an area near Parker Street in East Vancouver where police negotiators attempted to coax an allegedly armed individual into giving himself up peacefully on Wednesday night. Global News

A police standoff in East Vancouver Wednesday night that stretched into the wee hours of Thursday morning has resulted in one man’s arrest.

Starting sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Vancouver police closed off a section of Venables Street for several hours and cordoned off the area with yellow police tape.

Read more: Vancouver officers assaulted during arrest of ‘combative’ man in DTES: police

Witnesses reported seeing heavily armed officers and an armoured police vehicle.

An armoured police vehicle can be seen at the scene of a police standoff in East Vancouver that closed off a section of Venables Street for hours Wednesday night.
An armoured police vehicle can be seen at the scene of a police standoff in East Vancouver that closed off a section of Venables Street for hours Wednesday night. Global News

A police negotiator could be heard trying to communicate with a man apparently holed up inside a vehicle parked outside a business of Parker Street.

Read more: Vancouver police step up patrols in Strathcona amid safety concerns

By 2 a.m., police could be seen removing the apparently unconscious man from the vehicle, and placing him under arrest for uttering threats and immigration violations.

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for details, and are waiting to hear back.

vancouver policeVPDStandoffArmedStrathcona ParkParker StreetNegotiatorVenables StreetArmoured police vehicle
