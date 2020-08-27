Man arrested after hours-long standoff in East Vancouver

A police standoff in East Vancouver Wednesday night that stretched into the wee hours of Thursday morning has resulted in one man’s arrest.
Starting sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Vancouver police closed off a section of Venables Street for several hours and cordoned off the area with yellow police tape.
Witnesses reported seeing heavily armed officers and an armoured police vehicle.
A police negotiator could be heard trying to communicate with a man apparently holed up inside a vehicle parked outside a business of Parker Street.
By 2 a.m., police could be seen removing the apparently unconscious man from the vehicle, and placing him under arrest for uttering threats and immigration violations.
Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for details, and are waiting to hear back.
Comments