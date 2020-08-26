Menu

Comments

Health

B.C. reports 62 new coronavirus cases, number of active cases edges downward

By Simon Little Global News
British Columbia reported 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The province’s death toll remained unchanged at 203, according to a written statement from heath officials.

Read more: Coronavirus: Back-to-school plans for all B.C. school districts now posted online

The number of active cases in the province, which had edged up daily for the last week, dipped to 896 as the province reported 55 people had recovered.

Another 2,730 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure to the virus.

Outbreaks remain ongoing at 10 long-term care and assisted living facilities, and two acute care facilities.

Twenty-one people were in hospital, seven of them in critical care.

About 79 per cent of B.C.’s 5,304 total cases have recovered.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBC Coronavirus Cases
