B.C. reports 62 new coronavirus cases, number of active cases edges downward

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia reported 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The province’s death toll remained unchanged at 203, according to a written statement from heath officials.

The number of active cases in the province, which had edged up daily for the last week, dipped to 896 as the province reported 55 people had recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another 2,730 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure to the virus.

Outbreaks remain ongoing at 10 long-term care and assisted living facilities, and two acute care facilities.

Twenty-one people were in hospital, seven of them in critical care.

Story continues below advertisement

About 79 per cent of B.C.’s 5,304 total cases have recovered.

1:47 Hefty fines issued for COVID-19 rule breakers Hefty fines issued for COVID-19 rule breakers