B.C. education minister to provide update on coronavirus back-to-school plan

B.C. parents will learn more about the province’s back-to-school coronavirus safety plan on Wednesday.

Education Minister Rob Fleming is scheduled to provide a briefing on the plan at 1:45 p.m. PT. Global News will carry it live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

All 60 of British Columbia’s school districts are also required to post their own plans online Wednesday.

Several major districts, including Surrey and Vancouver have already made their plans public.

Secondary students in Vancouver, for example, will be taught using a hybrid in-person and online model.

The ministry has already determined that students will be taught in learning cohorts of between 60 and 120 students, and that masks will be mandatory for older students and staff in high-traffic areas.

Districts are also looking at increased hand hygiene, staggered schedules and physical distancing markers as key elements of their plans.

The BC Teachers’ Federation has criticized the province’s plan to this point, arguing that masks should be mandatory in classrooms, that class sizes should be smaller and that ventilation improvements are necessary.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $2 billion fund to help provinces pay for COVID-19 safety measures in schools.