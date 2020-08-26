Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal multi-vehicle crash near Wakaw, Sask., Tuesday afternoon has led to criminal charges for one of the drivers.

According to an RCMP release Wednesday, a semi-truck entered a construction zone on Highway 41 at around 1 p.m. Aug. 25 and rear-ended multiple vehicles. Four vehicles in addition to the semi were involved in the crash roughly eight kilometres east of Wakaw.

A 69-year-old man died. Police said he was the lone person inside the vehicle immediately in front of the semi. He was declared dead at the scene.

“Other motorists sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were either treated on scene or transported to hospital,” the release states.

STARS Air Ambulance was initially dispatched from Saskatoon, but was called off by emergency crews at the scene, according to a STARS spokesperson.

Gurmeet Singh Cheema, 38, was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Cheema appeared Wednesday in Melfort provincial court and was released on $500 cash bail.

He’s due back in court on Oct. 13.

EMS and fire crews from Wakaw attended the scene, along with members of the coroner’s service, highways department and Prince Albert Victim Services.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Highway 41 was blocked off as police investigated. Traffic was re-routed south on a series of grid roads, but the roadway has since reopened.

