Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.
One person died after a multi-vehicle crash in a Highway 41 construction zone east of Wakaw, Sask. Tuesday afternoon. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A fatal multi-vehicle crash near Wakaw, Sask., Tuesday afternoon has led to criminal charges for one of the drivers.

According to an RCMP release Wednesday, a semi-truck entered a construction zone on Highway 41 at around 1 p.m. Aug. 25 and rear-ended multiple vehicles. Four vehicles in addition to the semi were involved in the crash roughly eight kilometres east of Wakaw.

Read more: ‘Serious’ multi-vehicle collision near Wakaw: Saskatchewan RCMP

A 69-year-old man died. Police said he was the lone person inside the vehicle immediately in front of the semi. He was declared dead at the scene.

“Other motorists sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were either treated on scene or transported to hospital,” the release states.

STARS Air Ambulance was initially dispatched from Saskatoon, but was called off by emergency crews at the scene, according to a STARS spokesperson.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Gurmeet Singh Cheema, 38, was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Cheema appeared Wednesday in Melfort provincial court and was released on $500 cash bail.

He’s due back in court on Oct. 13.

Read more: Construction zone speeding violations up in July: SGI

EMS and fire crews from Wakaw attended the scene, along with members of the coroner’s service, highways department and Prince Albert Victim Services.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Highway 41 was blocked off as police investigated. Traffic was re-routed south on a series of grid roads, but the roadway has since reopened.

Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training
Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPSask CourtDangerous DrivingSask HighwaysMulti-vehicle crashConstruction ZoneDangerous Driving Causing DeathConstruction SiteWakawWakaw SaskatchewanConstruction Zone CrashHighway 41Wakaw RCMPWakaw Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers