‘Serious’ multi-vehicle collision near Wakaw: Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP say a “serious” multi-vehicle collision occurred in a construction site near Wakaw, Sask., on Tuesday.
The crash was reported on Highway 41 at roughly 1 p.m.
Police said, based on preliminary information, the collision involved four vehicles and a semi-truck approximately eight kilometres east of Wakaw.
Highway 41 traffic is currently blocked in both directions and being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time, according to a press release.
Wakaw is roughly 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
More to come…
