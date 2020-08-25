Menu

Canada

‘Serious’ multi-vehicle collision near Wakaw: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 9:28 pm
Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision near Wakaw, Sask., on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision near Wakaw, Sask., on Tuesday. Global News

RCMP say a “serious” multi-vehicle collision occurred in a construction site near Wakaw, Sask., on Tuesday.

The crash was reported on Highway 41 at roughly 1 p.m.

Read more: Man dies after being struck by semi south of Saskatoon on Highway 11, RCMP say

Police said, based on preliminary information, the collision involved four vehicles and a semi-truck approximately eight kilometres east of Wakaw.

Highway 41 traffic is currently blocked in both directions and being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time, according to a press release.

Wakaw is roughly 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

More to come…

