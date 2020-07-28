15-year-old boy killed in western Saskatchewan rollover

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other teenagers were injured Monday afternoon after a rollover in western Saskatchewan.

Loon Lake RCMP said they received a report a van was travelling eastbound at a high speed on Treatment Centre Road when the driver lost control on the gravel road.

The vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver and front-seat passenger from the van, police said.

Arriving officers started life-saving efforts on the driver, but police said his injuries were too severe and he succumbed to his injuries. Police have not released his name.

The front-seat passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was flown by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two other passengers in the van, a boy and girl, both 14, were taken to hospital in Meadow Lake for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said the van was seized for further investigation, but added alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the rollover.

No other details have been released by RCMP as they continue to investigate.

